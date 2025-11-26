26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Investigating Officer Ramesh Mahale Reveals How Kasab Was Caught Alive, His Final Words And Headley’s Role

Former IO Ramesh Mahale shares exclusive details on capturing Kasab alive during the 26/11 Mumbai attack | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 25: In an exclusive conversation with FPJ, former investigating officer Ramesh Mahale, who played a key role in the probe and in securing Kasab’s death sentence, recounts the events of that night and the investigation that followed.

As soon as the first call came in, we were deployed at Nariman Point. Continuous alerts on the wireless kept updating us about the terrorist's movements. Joint CP Rakesh Maria was in the control room coordinating everything.

How Kasab Was Caught Alive

At 12:11 am, a message flashed that terrorists had moved towards Malabar Hill in a stolen Skoda from Vidhan Bhavan. At 12:30 am, the vehicle was intercepted near Girgaum Chowpatty.

“We had instructed the team to switch off headlights and turn on the cabin light, but Ismail flashed the upper light instead, blinding the policemen. The car rammed into a road divider and came to a halt. In anger, Ismail opened fire. Police retaliated and killed him.

Kasab stepped out of the vehicle but stumbled and fell. At that moment, ASI Tukaram Omble saw him armed with an AK-47 and lunged forward, grabbing him in a bear hug. Kasab fired five rounds into Omble’s abdomen – four exited through his neck, and one struck a coin in his pocket. Despite his injuries, Omble refused to loosen his grip. His sacrifice enabled Mumbai Police to overpower Kasab within 7 minutes.”

Maria sir instructed us to blindfold both men and take them to Nair Hospital. There, Ismail was declared dead, while Kasab was found alive. That was the first time I saw him, and from that moment, the investigation came under my charge.

Twelve FIRs were registered in connection with the attacks; we investigated eleven of them. The CSMT case was initially with the ATS for two months and later transferred to us.

Kasab Admitted Conspiracy

During the initial interrogation, Kasab revealed that the conspiracy was planned in Pakistan. For 81 days, we interrogated him.

Kasab’s Final Words

“At first, he tried to mislead us. Later, when he began talking, he said, ‘Sahab, eight years have passed… you couldn’t hang Afzal Guru. Start counting now… India can’t hang anyone.’ But four years and seven days later, Kasab was executed. His final words, after learning of his fate, were: ‘Sahab, you won. I lost.’”

Headley's Role

David Headley travelled from Karachi to Badhwar Park using GPS, mapping 50 target locations.

The terrorists, including Kasab, used the same GPS to reach Mumbai.

“After six months of tireless effort, I completed the book 26/11: Kasab and Me.”

