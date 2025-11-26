Bombay HC Registrar Asks Authorities To Examine Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl Forced To Do 100 Sit-Ups; Teacher Booked Under BNS

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai, Nov 25: The assistant registrar of the Bombay High Court has asked the Mira-Bhayander police commissioner and the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner to “look into” the death of 11-year-old Kajal Gaud, who died last week after she was allegedly forced to do 100 sit-ups for arriving late to school.

Direction Issued After Advocate’s Letter to High Court

The direction followed a letter by advocate Swapna Kode, on November 19, urging the High Court to take cognisance of the incident. Acting on the letter, the assistant registrar requested the concerned authorities to look into the grievance/complaint in accordance with law.

Kajal Punished With 100 Sit-Ups; Health Deteriorated Rapidly

Kajal, a Class 6 student of Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School, Sativali, was punished on November 8, 2025, along with a few other late-arriving students. They were allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups while carrying their schoolbags.

Kajal complained of severe back pain after returning home. Her health deteriorated rapidly and she was admitted to a Vasai hospital, then shifted to another local facility, and eventually to JJ Hospital as her condition worsened. She died on November 14.

School Claims Teacher Didn’t Realise Kajal Was in the Group Punished

According to news reports, the school authorities have claimed that they were aware of Kajal’s “poor health condition” and had advised her parents to seek medical treatment, insisting that the teacher who administered the punishment, Mamta Yadav, did not realise Kajal was among the students being disciplined.

Advocate Seeks Suo Motu Cognisance, SIT Probe, and Action Against School

Kode has requested the court to take suo motu cognisance, issue notices to the Maharashtra government and the Director General of Police, and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an expedited probe into Kajal’s death and the alleged illegal functioning of the school.

The plea also seeks registration of offences against the school management and the teacher, inquiry into alleged irregularities, suspension of admissions, cancellation of the school’s recognition, and protection of the educational future of all affected students, including Kajal’s brother.

Teacher Booked Under BNS; Arrested and Sent to Judicial Custody

Based on the complaint by Kajal’s father, Sikandar Bhagirath Gaud, 55, Waliv Police have booked the teacher under: Section 105 of the BNS – Culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Section 75 of the BNS – Cruelty towards a child

The teacher was subsequently arrested and is presently in judicial custody.

