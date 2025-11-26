26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Cama Hospital Staff Recall Night Of Terror And How They Saved Every Mother & Newborn

Cama Hospital staff recall their heroic efforts during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack | FPJ

Mumbai, Nov 25: The Cama Hospital still sends chills down the spine as staff recall the night of November 26, 2008, when terrorists stormed the premises with the intention of carrying out a mass slaughter of admitted patients. The entire hospital team – from watchmen to nurses and other support staff – became the heroes of that terrifying night when the hospital was under direct gunfire.

Hospital Staff United to Save Mothers and Newborns

Dr Rajashree Katke, who was then the head of the gynaecology unit, said it was not the effort of a single person but the bravery of every staff member that saved countless lives.

“When we realised that the hospital was under attack and that terrorists had entered the premises, our first priority was to protect the mothers and newborns,” she recalled.

Newborns Given Glucose Drops to Keep Them Silent

“There were babies in the NICU whose single cry could have revealed our location to the attackers. We gave the newborns glucose sweetener drops, and it worked. Not a single patient from the hospital lost their life that night,” Dr Katke said, describing the tense hours that unfolded.

CCTV Network and Memorials Installed After the Attack

In 2011, after the attack, Dr Katke — then the Medical Superintendent of Cama Hospital — ensured that the entire premises came under surveillance through 41 CCTV cameras covering every part of the building.

Memorials were also erected within the hospital for the two security guards, Baban Ugade and Bhau Narkar, who were killed by the terrorists. Hospital security systems were upgraded significantly in their honour.

Hospital Security Strengthened with More Personnel and Cameras

Speaking about the current security arrangements, Dr Tushar Palve, the present Medical Superintendent, said the facility is now extremely well protected.

“There are 54 Maharashtra Security Force personnel deputed exclusively for the hospital’s security, and they are armed. The number of CCTV cameras has been increased from 41 to 110. Our operation theatre is fully equipped with essentials such as anaesthesia medications, IV fluids, blood bank support and other emergency medicines,” he said.

26/11 Remembered as a Black Day in Mumbai’s History

Everyone prays that such an incident never happens again and that 26/11 will always be remembered as a black day in Mumbai’s history.

