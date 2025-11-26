Maharashtra News: 14-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide At Vikramgad Ashram School

14-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide At Vikramgad Ashram School | Representational Image

Palghar: A 14-year-old student at the Tribal Service Society’s residential ashram school in Vikramgad died by suicide on Monday. Tushar Santosh Wangad, an eighth grader, was found hanging in his room around 11.45am during prayer time.

Tushar had been living with maternal relatives after losing both parents and his grandmother in recent years. Police are examining whether family issues or other factors played a role.

The case has intensified concerns over repeated student suicides in ashram schools. Two students from an Ambiste ashram school in Wada died by suicide on October 10.

