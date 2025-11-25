 Mumbai News: Yatri App Introduces Real-Time Chat Feature For Local Train Commuters Across All Corridors
Mumbai News: Yatri App Introduces Real-Time Chat Feature For Local Train Commuters Across All Corridors

Yatri, the official app of Mumbai local trains, has introduced Yatri Chat, a real-time messaging feature aimed at improving information access for the city’s local train commuters. The platform hosts dedicated groups for each major rail corridor: Western, Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Yatri app launches a real-time chat feature to boost communication among Mumbai local train commuters | X - @YatriRailways

Mumbai, Nov 25: Yatri, the official app of Mumbai local trains, has introduced Yatri Chat, a real-time messaging feature aimed at improving information access for the city’s local train commuters. The platform hosts dedicated groups for each major rail corridor: Western, Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour.

Chat Feature Enables Quick Updates and Corridor-Specific Discussions

“The new feature allows users to post quick updates, ask questions, and exchange information relevant to their respective train lines, including details on service disturbances and their causes. A reply function enables two-way conversations, while basic moderation helps keep discussions orderly. Chats are organized by corridor so that updates remain specific to each route of the Mumbai local network, including the Harbour, Western, and Central line,” said an official.

App Also Displays Train Timings and Crowd Levels

Along with commuter-generated messages, the app displays upcoming train information and estimated crowd levels. This is intended to help passengers plan their journeys and reduce wait times at stations.

Feature Aims to Digitise Commuter Interactions

Reeva Sakaria, Co-Founder of Yatri, said the feature aims to extend the interactions that typically occur among passengers on trains to a digital platform. According to the company, the addition of Yatri Chat is part of an ongoing effort to build a commuter-focused communication system within the app.

