 Good News Mumbaikars! Mumbai Local Trains To Get AC Coaches, Auto-Closing Doors Without Fare Hike, Announces CM Devendra Fadnavis
Good News Mumbaikars! Mumbai Local Trains To Get AC Coaches, Auto-Closing Doors Without Fare Hike, Announces CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an upgrade to Mumbai’s suburban railway, introducing fully air-conditioned coaches with automatic doors while maintaining second-class fares. Speaking at IIMUN Youth Connect, he emphasized the local trains' importance, carrying 90 lakh commuters daily, and addressed overcrowding and safety issues.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a major upgrade to Mumbai’s suburban railway system, promising that local trains will soon feature fully air-conditioned (AC) coaches with automatic doors, all while keeping the existing second-class fare unchanged.

Speaking at the IIMUN Youth Connect event, Fadnavis emphasised that Mumbai’s local trains are the “lifeline” of the city, carrying around 90 lakh commuters daily, and noted that overcrowding and safety remain serious challenges. He described the new trains as “metro-like,” with modern facilities designed to improve comfort and reduce risk to passengers.

The plan includes acquiring 268 new AC local trains, according to the Chief Minister. These trains will replace older, doorless coaches over time. Fadnavis stressed that despite the significant upgrade, there will be no increase in ticket price for second-class passengers.

The decision follows safety concerns after a fatal accident in Mumbra, where several passengers fell from overcrowded non-AC train coaches. The introduction of automatic doors is aligned with broader railway safety reforms: new non-AC local trains are also being designed with self-closing doors to prevent accidents.

In addition to these upgrades, Fadnavis praised the Mumbai One app, which simplifies commuting by providing a one-stop platform for buying tickets across local trains, buses and the metro. He argued that such transport reforms are essential to decongest the city, making travel safer and more comfortable for millions of daily commuters.

This overhaul of Mumbai’s suburban railway network marks a significant step toward modernising its infrastructure while keeping public transport affordable for all.

