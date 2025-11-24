NCP (SP) Fields Khushnuma Sheikh In Rabodi, Reviving Political Heat Ahead Of Thane Polls

Sharad Pawar's NCP has prepared to field Khushnuma Jameel Sheikh, the wife of MNS office bearer Jameel Sheikh who was murdered a few years ago, from Rabodi. |

Thane: Sharad Pawar's NCP has prepared to field Khushnuma Jameel Sheikh, the wife of MNS office bearer Jameel Sheikh who was murdered a few years ago, from Rabodi. Jameel Sheikh was murdered a few years ago. In this murder, the name of former corporator Najib Mulla was taken by the Sheikh family. Khushnuma has joined NCP from MNS and the political atmosphere of Rabodi has heated up even before the municipal elections as preparations are being made to field her against Mulla.

Najib Mulla Refutes Charges, Ready for Any Inquiry

"Everyone has the right to decide who, where and against whom to stand in the election. It has already come out in the police investigation that I had nothing to do with this case. Those who were involved in this case have also been arrested. This case is brought up against me when elections come. I am still ready to go for any inquiry. I talk about development. If I have done development, the public will definitely elect me”- Najib Mulla, Former Corporator, Nationalist Congress (Ajit Pawar Group).

Even though the local self-government body elections have not been announced yet, party politics in Thane has started heating up from now on. MNS office bearer Jameel Sheikh of Rabodi was murdered five years ago. This case was very famous in Thane. The name of former corporator Najib Mulla was taken by the Sheikh's family behind this murder. Their family members had also demanded an inquiry. However, since nothing came out of this investigation, his name was removed from this case.

NCP to Field Khushnuma Sheikh in Upcoming Elections

But now Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has prepared to field Jameel Sheikh's wife Khushnuma Sheikh in the election ring. Khushnuma Sheikh has joined NCP from MNS and has also expressed her readiness to contest the election.

Najib Mulla is the Thane city president of NCP Ajit Pawar group. Najib Mulla had contested the election against Jitendra Awhad from Kalwa Khadi assembly constituency. In 2014, Najib Mulla's entire panel was elected from Rabodi Prabhag. Jitendra Awhad has made it clear that he will raise the Jameel Sheikh murder case again in the Diwali session by supporting Jameel Sheikh's family.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/