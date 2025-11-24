Thane Crime Branch Seizes Hashish Worth ₹5.5 Crore, Arrests West Bengal Man; Nepali Supplier Still Absconding

Thane -Vagle Estate Crime Branch team has arrested West Bengal resident Shanwar Anwar Ali (38) with hashish worth Rs 5 crore 50 lakh in Thane. |

Thane: Thane -Vagle Estate Crime Branch team has arrested West Bengal resident Shanwar Anwar Ali (38) with hashish worth Rs 5 crore 50 lakh in Thane. According to the police, the accused came to Thane to sell this material. The investigation revealed that a Nepali person gave him this hashish, but the accused claims he does not know his name. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Kapurbawdi police station in this matter.

Thane Crime Branch Lays Trap, Seizes ₹5.5 Crore Hashish

Upon receiving information, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Salil Bhosle, API Bhushan Shinde and Jagdish Gavit's team laid a trap on the afternoon of November 21 between Saket Road and Balkum Pada No. 2. The accused who reached the spot was nabbed on the informer's signal. During the search, 10 packets weighing 505 grams were recovered from the bag, the international market value of which is said to be around Rs 5 crore 50 lakh. Apart from this, Rs 5 thousand 565 cash and a mobile phone were also seized from the accused. Police said that the accused is a resident of West Bengal and his associate is a Nepali citizen, who is absconding. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 8(c), 20(b)(II)(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is being done by Kapurbawdi police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/