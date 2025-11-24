 Thane: Pratap Sarnaik Launches Project To Convert Dr Anandibai Joshi Hospital Into 100-Bed Modern Unit
Thane: Pratap Sarnaik Launches Project To Convert Dr Anandibai Joshi Hospital Into 100-Bed Modern Unit

A modern facility with 100 beds will be available in this new hospital, and this project will be a great relief for the citizens of the area. The hospital will be designed to be equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, advanced treatment systems, and necessary facilities for patient care, stated Minister Sarnaik at the time.

Fariyal Sayyed
Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
The groundbreaking ceremony for the ambitious project to convert Dr. Anandibai Joshi Maternity Hospital into a state-of-the-art hospital, with funds from Transport Minister and local MLA Mr. Pratap Sarnaik, was concluded today. |

Thane: The groundbreaking ceremony for the ambitious project to convert Dr. Anandibai Joshi Maternity Hospital into a state-of-the-art hospital, with funds from Transport Minister and local MLA Mr. Pratap Sarnaik, was concluded today. The ceremony took place at 12 noon in front of the Brahmin Vidyalaya, Vartaknagar.

100-Bed Modern Hospital to Bring Major Relief to Local Residents

A modern facility with 100 beds will be available in this new hospital, and this project will be a great relief for the citizens of the area. The hospital will be designed to be equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, advanced treatment systems, and necessary facilities for patient care, stated Minister Sarnaik at the time.

Leaders, Officials and Citizens Attend Ceremony in Large Numbers

Former Mayor Harishchandra Patil, Thane Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, Medical Superintendent Prasad Patil, Rajendra Phatak, Radhika Phatak, Vimal Bhuir, Kalpana Patil, Bhagwan Devkate, other Shiv Sena office bearers, workers, and local citizens were present in large numbers at the ceremony. The dignitaries present expressed confidence that this project will further strengthen healthcare services in Vartaknagar and surrounding areas.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's initiative to build a hospital with his funds was seen by those present as an important milestone in the health sector.

