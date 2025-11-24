Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: 11th Steel Bridge, 70 Metres In Length, Launched Over Cadilla Flyover In Ahmedabad District

The MAHSR project launches its 11th steel bridge over the Cadilla flyover in Ahmedabad district | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 24: The 11th steel bridge—measuring 70 metres in length—has been launched over the Cadilla flyover in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat recently. The structure is part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project and marks another significant step forward in the construction of the high-speed rail alignment.

Bridge Specifications

Weighing 670 metric tons, the newly launched bridge stands parallel to the existing Ahmedabad–Mumbai railway tracks and measures 13 metres in height and 14.1 metres in width. The massive steel structure was fabricated at a dedicated workshop in Navsari, Gujarat, before being transported to the site on heavy-duty trailers

Assembly on Steel Staging

The assembly process was executed on specially engineered steel staging erected 16.5 metres above the ground, adjacent to both the Cadilla flyover and the operational railway tracks. Engineers used approximately 29,300 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts for the construction, while the bridge has been coated with a C5 protective paint system to ensure long-term durability.

MAHSR Steel Bridge Network

MAHSR corridor will feature a total of 28 steel bridges, including 17 in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra. With the launch of this latest structure, the project continues to maintain momentum toward completing one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure ventures.

