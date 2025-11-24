 Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: 11th Steel Bridge, 70 Metres In Length, Launched Over Cadilla Flyover In Ahmedabad District
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: 11th Steel Bridge, 70 Metres In Length, Launched Over Cadilla Flyover In Ahmedabad District

Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: 11th Steel Bridge, 70 Metres In Length, Launched Over Cadilla Flyover In Ahmedabad District

The 11th steel bridge—measuring 70 metres in length—has been launched over the Cadilla flyover in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat recently. The structure is part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project and marks another significant step forward in the construction of the high-speed rail alignment.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
The MAHSR project launches its 11th steel bridge over the Cadilla flyover in Ahmedabad district | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 24: The 11th steel bridge—measuring 70 metres in length—has been launched over the Cadilla flyover in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat recently. The structure is part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project and marks another significant step forward in the construction of the high-speed rail alignment.

Bridge Specifications

Weighing 670 metric tons, the newly launched bridge stands parallel to the existing Ahmedabad–Mumbai railway tracks and measures 13 metres in height and 14.1 metres in width. The massive steel structure was fabricated at a dedicated workshop in Navsari, Gujarat, before being transported to the site on heavy-duty trailers

Assembly on Steel Staging

FPJ Shorts
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai
'My Heart Feels Heavy..': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Pen Heartfelt Tributes After Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
'My Heart Feels Heavy..': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Pen Heartfelt Tributes After Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Stroll During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO
MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Stroll During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO
Thane Shocker: Young Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Under Desai Khadi Bridge On Kalyan–Shil Road; Police Launch Murder Probe | VIDEO
Thane Shocker: Young Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Under Desai Khadi Bridge On Kalyan–Shil Road; Police Launch Murder Probe | VIDEO

The assembly process was executed on specially engineered steel staging erected 16.5 metres above the ground, adjacent to both the Cadilla flyover and the operational railway tracks. Engineers used approximately 29,300 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts for the construction, while the bridge has been coated with a C5 protective paint system to ensure long-term durability.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Otis India Elevates Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project With 55 Advanced Elevators And...
article-image

MAHSR Steel Bridge Network

MAHSR corridor will feature a total of 28 steel bridges, including 17 in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra. With the launch of this latest structure, the project continues to maintain momentum toward completing one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure ventures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai

Thane Shocker: Young Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Under Desai Khadi Bridge On...

Thane Shocker: Young Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Under Desai Khadi Bridge On...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches ‘Renewable Energy Promotion’ Initiative Under Majhi...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches ‘Renewable Energy Promotion’ Initiative Under Majhi...

Mumbai Metro Update: Differently-Abled Passengers Can Now Avail 25% Fare Concession On...

Mumbai Metro Update: Differently-Abled Passengers Can Now Avail 25% Fare Concession On...

Thane News: Sudden Gas Supply Cut In Ghodbunder Area Leaves Thousands Of Families Affected;...

Thane News: Sudden Gas Supply Cut In Ghodbunder Area Leaves Thousands Of Families Affected;...