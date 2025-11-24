Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Rejects Permission For Maghi Ganeshotsav At Ranjan Devi Maidan In Koparkhairane Citing Election Code Of Conduct

NMMC denies permission for Maghi Ganeshotsav at Ranjan Devi Maidan, citing possible Model Code of Conduct | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 24: Uncertainty looms on the annual Maghi Ganeshotsav celebration in Koparkhairane after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) rejected the organiser’s request for permission, citing the likelihood of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force ahead of the civic elections.

Organisers Submitted Request on Nov 11

Kesari Pratishthan, which hosts the festival each year at Ranjan Devi Maidan in Sector 20, had applied on November 11 seeking approval to hold the event on January 22, 2026, along with permission for stage installation and decorations between January 12 and 25 with the Koparkhairane Ward Office.

Reference to Last Year’s Event

In its application, the group reminded the civic body of last year’s successful event, stating, “The second Ganeshotsav was celebrated with great cooperation from the civic body. We request similar support this year as well.”

NMMC Rejects Request Citing Possible Election Code

However, the request was rejected. In a letter dated November 21, Assistant Commissioner Bharat Dhande wrote, “During the period requested, the Model Code of Conduct for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections is likely to be enforced, and the said ground will also be required for election booths.”

He added, “In view of these circumstances, the application is hereby disposed of.”

Organisers Express Disappointment

Members of Kesari Pratishthan expressed disappointment, stating that the decision had hurt the religious sentiments of the local community, which eagerly looks forward to Maghi Ganeshotsav every year.

Hope for Reconsideration

Despite the setback, the organisation remains optimistic. A member said they are “hopeful that the administration will reconsider its decision, keeping in mind the religious sentiments and the importance of the festival to local residents.”

Festival May Shift or Scale Down

With permission currently denied, Kesari Pratishthan may have to explore an alternative venue or adjust the scale of the celebrations if the decision is not reversed.

