 Maharashtra FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Online Food Operators And Cloud Kitchens Ahead Of Christmas And New Year
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Online Food Operators And Cloud Kitchens Ahead Of Christmas And New Year

Maharashtra FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Online Food Operators And Cloud Kitchens Ahead Of Christmas And New Year

In order to ensure that hygienic and safe food is available to the public during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has intensified its awareness and monitoring efforts, with a special focus on online food operators and cloud kitchens.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra FDA steps up monitoring of online food operators and cloud kitchens ahead of festive season | Representative Image

Spike in Online Food Orders During Festive Season

With the festive season approaching, online food orders witness a sharp rise. FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal said that while people enjoy ordering festive meals, many are unaware of the hygiene standards and FDA certification status of the restaurants or cloud kitchens they order from.

Concerns Over Unlicensed Cloud Kitchens

He highlighted that several online delivery platforms have previously been found sourcing food from unapproved or unlicensed kitchens. “Most people judge an outlet based on taste or delivery time, but they have no idea about the hygiene practices followed behind the scenes. Many cloud kitchens operate in cramped or hidden spaces where cleanliness often goes unchecked,” Zirwal said.

Strict Monitoring Ordered Across Maharashtra

To prevent food adulteration and ensure consumer safety during the festive rush, Zirwal has directed FDA officials across Maharashtra to keep a close watch on online food operators, including cloud kitchens, and to take strict action against those violating safety norms.

Regular Campaigns Planned

Zirwal added that similar awareness and enforcement campaigns will be implemented regularly to ensure that consumers receive safe, clean, and quality food throughout the year—not just during festive seasons.

