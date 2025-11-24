 Palghar Shocker: New Mother Forced To Walk 2KM With Infant After Ambulance Leaves Them Midway | Video
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: In a shocking incident, a video of a woman walking with her new born baby in Palghar's Amale Village in Mokhada taluka after being abandoned by an ambulance driver is going viral on social media. The video was posted by an X user who explained the failing health care system for the people living in villages.

Here's what happened

The woman, identified as, Savita was admitted to Mokhada's Rural Hospital for her delivery on November 19. However, report by NDTV Marathi states that she was later shifted to Jawhar Kutir Hospital. The baby was delivered and mother was discharged on November 24.

article-image

Though, she was sent home in an ambulance, the driver abandoned the woman and her new born child 2km before reaching the village. In the heartbreaking event, a video shared by an X user, Naresh Shende, stated that she walked all the way to her village after the driver fled midway. The reason for why this happened is not known.

In the video posted on X, a man is heard saying, "This is Amale village. A delivery patient of 3 days was left in the middle of the road. The mother was unable to walk, how will she walk with her new born child?"

The man then questioned the government, "What are we suppose to do? What should we do with our life? The government should tell us, as they are not able to take care of Amale patients."

article-image

The man in the video then asks, "What if something happens to the woman. Who will be responsible for her or her child?

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, a shocking incident was reported from Indore, after a 9-month-old baby accidentally swallowed his mom's mangalsutra pendant.

The baby suffered cough and cold continuously for over 1.5 months and only a surgery could cure him. The child's X-ray revealed that a pendant was stuck in his throat, following which he was operated.

