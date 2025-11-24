 Panvel Civic Polls: Kamothe Colony Forum Emerges As Strong Third Front, Announces 11 Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Polls: Kamothe Colony Forum Emerges As Strong Third Front, Announces 11 Candidates

Panvel Civic Polls: Kamothe Colony Forum Emerges As Strong Third Front, Announces 11 Candidates

On Sunday, the Kamothe Colony Forum demonstrated its growing influence by organising a massive Determination Rally at Shankarrao Chavan School, where residents turned out in large numbers, signalling strong public backing for what is fast emerging as a third front.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Civic Polls: Kamothe Colony Forum Emerges As Strong Third Front, Announces 11 Candidates |

In the run-up to the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, local residents are stepping into the political arena — and giving established parties stiff competition. On Sunday, the Kamothe Colony Forum demonstrated its growing influence by organising a massive Determination Rally at Shankarrao Chavan School, where residents turned out in large numbers, signalling strong public backing for what is fast emerging as a third front.

At the rally, the Forum announced 11 candidates and declared its intention to contest all seats in Wards 11, 12, and 13.

Forum president Mangesh Adavat, who has consistently led agitations over civic issues for several years, confirmed he will contest from Ward 12.

“Our stand is simple — people’s power against money power,” Adavat said while addressing the gathering. “Even if money is used to influence elections, we will raise our voice for justice in the Municipal Hall.”

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens
Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Miya Bhai! Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Cheeky Prank On Spidercam During IND Vs SA, 2nd Test; Video
Miya Bhai! Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Cheeky Prank On Spidercam During IND Vs SA, 2nd Test; Video
Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches ‘Renewable Energy Promotion’ Initiative Under Majhi...
article-image

Women’s Wing chief Yogashree Mudrik, an activist and yoga trainer, reiterated the Forum’s focus on core civic concerns.

“We are going before the citizens with issues such as inadequate water supply, poor road conditions, double property tax and traffic congestion,” she said.

The Forum announced Anil Pawar, Bapu Salunkhe, Geeta Kudalkar, Upakiran Shinge, Nilesh Aaher, Popat Achari, Shubhangi Jadhav and Mukta Puge as its other candidates.

Forum members ruled out any alliance, hinting that accommodating all aspirants within a coalition would be difficult.

“The indications from today’s rally make it clear that the Forum is preparing for an independent fight,” a senior member said.

Read Also
'BMC Schools Can Match International Standards', Says Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis At IMUN’s Youth...
article-image

With an assertive stance and rising grassroots support, the Kamothe Colony Forum is positioning itself as a formidable contender in the upcoming civic polls.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISKCON Navi Mumbai To Launch Massive 7-Lakh Bhagavad Gita Distribution Drive From December 1

ISKCON Navi Mumbai To Launch Massive 7-Lakh Bhagavad Gita Distribution Drive From December 1

Panvel Civic Polls: Kamothe Colony Forum Emerges As Strong Third Front, Announces 11 Candidates

Panvel Civic Polls: Kamothe Colony Forum Emerges As Strong Third Front, Announces 11 Candidates

Palghar Shocker: New Mother Forced To Walk 2KM With Infant After Ambulance Leaves Them Midway |...

Palghar Shocker: New Mother Forced To Walk 2KM With Infant After Ambulance Leaves Them Midway |...

Mumbai Fraud: Man Booked For Allegedly Cheating Family Of 145 Grams Of Gold By Claiming He Possessed...

Mumbai Fraud: Man Booked For Allegedly Cheating Family Of 145 Grams Of Gold By Claiming He Possessed...

Mumbai News: CSMIA Airport Records Highest-Ever Air Traffic Movement With 1,036 Flights Operated On...

Mumbai News: CSMIA Airport Records Highest-Ever Air Traffic Movement With 1,036 Flights Operated On...