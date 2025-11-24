 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches ‘Renewable Energy Promotion’ Initiative Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation launches a two-day renewable energy awareness drive under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0 | File Photo

Panvel, Nov 24: The Panvel Municipal Corporation launched its ‘Renewable Energy Promotion’ initiative under the government’s Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, aiming to increase awareness about renewable energy, energy conservation, and eco-friendly living among students and citizens.

Inauguration at Ramsheth Thakur School

The initiative was inaugurated on Sunday at Ramsheth Thakur Higher Secondary School.

Panvel Municipal Corporation launches a two-day renewable energy awareness drive under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0 | File Photo

Two-Day Programme with Competitions and Activities

As part of the two-day drive, scheduled on November 24 and 25, the civic body has organised a series of environment-focused competitions including essay writing, poster making, elocution, quizzes, panel discussions, and expert talks.

Additional activities such as an e-waste collection campaign, short film screenings, and tree plantation programmes have also been arranged to instil environmental responsibility in students.

Objective: Promote Renewable Energy and Conservation

According to officials, the objective is to “increase the use of renewable energy, highlight the importance of green energy, and encourage collective participation in protecting the environment.” The initiative is also promoting the message: “Save Energy – Save the Environment.”

Also Watch:

article-image

Outreach Expanded to Owepeth School

A similar programme has been held at Ramsheth Thakur Marathi Medium School in Owepeth, extending the outreach of the campaign within the region.

