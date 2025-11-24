ISKCON Navi Mumbai To Launch Massive 7-Lakh Bhagavad Gita Distribution Drive From December 1 |

In one of Maharashtra’s biggest religious outreach efforts, seven lakh copies of the Bhagavad Gita will be distributed across Navi Mumbai as the ISKCON temple in Kharghar begins its first anniversary celebrations on December 1.

The festivity marks a year since the temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will culminate in a three-day finale from January 13–15, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the state.

The anniversary programme will feature Abhishek ceremonies, the traditional Nauka Vihar, and a grand elephant procession through Kharghar—one of the most anticipated highlights.

“This temple has seen extraordinary growth in its first year, and the celebrations will reflect that spiritual journey,” a temple representative said.

Temple president Dr. Sura Das confirmed that the Gita distribution drive will run from December 1 to January 15, 2026, with copies being handed out through temples, community centres, and public spaces.

“We intend to gift Gita to every household,” Dr. Das said, adding that thousands of devotees have contributed to the initiative.

As part of the celebrations, ISKCON Navi Mumbai will also organise Geeta study classes, especially for youth and working professionals. Thousands have already registered.

