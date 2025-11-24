Navi Mumbai News: Four Gold Chains Worth Over ₹10 Lakh Stolen At Rolling Loud India Concert In Kharghar, Complaint Filed

Rolling Loud India Concert in Navi Mumbai | Instagram

Navi Mumbai: The two-day Rolling Loud concert in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar witnessed a major theft incident as unidentified thieves broke in and reportedly stole four gold chains worth Rs 10.50 lakh. Complaints were registered at Kharghar Police Station regarding the theft.

According to the complaints filed by the audience, the theft took place between 6 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. According to the Loksatta report, the gold chains were pulled from the neck of four attendees worth Rs 10 lakh 50 thousand.

In recent times, there has been an increase in theft cases at such high-profile concerts. Earlier, twenty-four mobile phones and 12 gold chains of people were allegedly stolen during a concert of popular American rapper and singer Travis Scott held in Mumbai on November 19. 24 victims had approached the police with complaints on the same.

Prior to that, during Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai, at least 73 mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 23.85 lakh, were stolen. The concert, held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) drew over 25,000 fans, with ticket prices starting at Rs 7,000. Amid the packed crowd, multiple concert-goers reported missing phones, prompting police to register seven FIRs in connection with the thefts.

Rolling Loud India 2025

Rolling Loud India, held on November 22 and 23, featured global headliners like Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, and DaBaby, alongside Indian favourites including DIVINE, Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, Arivu, and Wild Wild Women. With massive stages, pyrotechnics, food stalls, merch zones, and interactive spaces, the festival truly attempted to recreate the iconic Rolling Loud experience. The global hip-hop festival had two sprawling stages, endless activities, and a lineup packed with international and Indian stars. Fans complained about the sheer distance between the stages, leaving attendees speed-walking, jogging, and sometimes outright running to catch their favourite performances.

