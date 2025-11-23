‘Public Transport Turned Concert’: Passengers Vibe With Indian Band’s Impromptu Jam Session On Ahmedabad–Lucknow Train; VIDEO Goes Viral

Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@stonekeysofficial

A video on Instagram showing passengers turning a train coach into a concert has gone viral after the Indian band Stone Keys shared clips of their journey on their handle.

The band said that the moment unfolded during their trip from Ahmedabad to Lucknow. “Public transport turned public concert,” the caption of the post read.

The viral video shows several passengers recording the jam session on their phones while joining in themselves. They sang “Chaa gayi phir wahi bekhudi,” a line from the song “Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki.”



Netizens React

Along with Netizens, Amazon Music also reacted to the post."Next station pe hum bhi aa rahe hai," which roughly translates to,"We are joining at the next station," the comment read.

A user jockingly said,"Jis train me m jaati hu usme hmesha bacche hi rote rehte." Which roughly translates to,"Kids are always crying in the train I travel in."

A third comment read,"Woww. No uncle aunties spoiling the mood! That's rare."

Another user said,"Bro eat 100 extrovert in breakfast."

The video received more than 2,260,567 likes in just two days.