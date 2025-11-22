Mega Block On Sunday, 23-11-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On CR's Main Line, No Block On Harbour & Trans-Harbour Line; Check Details

Mumbai megablock | File

Mumbai, Nov 22: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its main line suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, 23th November.

UP and DOWN FAST Lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Down Fast/Semi-Fast Locals Diverted via Slow Line

Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing CSMT Mumbai from 09.34 am to 15

3.03 pm will be diverted on Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Mega Block on 23.11.2025 pic.twitter.com/W39BXVT2kh — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 22, 2025

Up Fast/Semi-Fast Locals Diverted via Slow Line

Up Fast/Semi-fast services departing Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Mail/Express Trains Diverted on 5th and 6th Lines

Down Mail/Express trains departing CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.

No Mega Block on Harbour & Trans-Harbour Lines

There will be no Mega block on Harbour line & Trans-Harbour line-Only special traffic block between Belapur & Panvel.

Railway Appeals for Passenger Cooperation

According to Railway, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

