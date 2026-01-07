Maharashtra To Start India’s 1st Passenger Submarine Tourism Project Along Konkan Coast In Sindhudurg; Here's All You Need To Know

Submarines | Representative Image

Mumbai: The scenic Mumbai–Goa journey, long celebrated for its sun-kissed beaches, winding coastal roads and Arabian Sea vistas, is poised for a dramatic transformation. In a landmark move aimed at redefining coastal tourism, the Maharashtra government cleared an ambitious proposal to introduce India’s first passenger submarine tourism experience along the Konkan coast, positioning Sindhudurg as a global marine tourism destination.

Details Of The Project

At the heart of the initiative is a 24-seater battery-operated passenger submarine to be developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). The submarine project has been approved at a total permissible cost of Rs 110.58 crore, of which Rs 84 crore will be funded through central and state government support.

The remaining Rs 26.58 crore will be mobilised by MDL through Viability Gap Funding or alternative financial sources, reported the Times of India. Additional infrastructure requirements, estimated at Rs 18.30 crore, will be funded separately under the Regional Tourism Development Scheme or other approved avenues.

Parallelly, the Maharashtra government granted revised administrative approval of Rs 112.46 crore for the EX-INS Guldar Underwater Museum, Artificial Reef and Submarine Tourism project in Sindhudurg. This first-of-its-kind initiative will allow tourists to explore marine life beneath the Arabian Sea through controlled submarine rides, while also featuring an underwater museum created by sinking the decommissioned INS Guldar to function as an artificial coral reef.

The project was first conceived in the 2018–19 state budget speech and initially approved at Rs 65.55 crore, with Rs 25 crore released to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to begin execution. Momentum picked up significantly in November 2024, when the Union government’s Department of Expenditure sanctioned Rs 46.91 crore under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment to States as part of the ‘Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale’ programme. Of this, Rs 30.96 crore was later released to MTDC.

Officials said the revised cost reflects enhanced safety standards for submarine operations and the project’s expanded tourism potential, aligned with international benchmarks for underwater passenger experiences. The consolidated approval integrates both state and central funding into a single outlay, inclusive of taxes.

Tourism officials believe the initiative could place Sindhudurg firmly on the global marine tourism map, attracting both domestic and international travellers seeking immersive experiences beyond traditional beach tourism. Once operational, the project is expected to promote eco-sensitive tourism, support marine biodiversity through artificial reef creation and mark a strategic shift towards high-value, low-footfall tourism along Maharashtra’s largely untapped coastline.

