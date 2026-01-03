Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations | IRB

Mumbai: IRB Sindhudurg Airport has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate 24x7 day-and-night, all-weather flights, marking a significant upgrade in its operational capabilities. The airport, operated by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, has also been certified for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), allowing aircraft to operate during low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

As part of the clearance, the airport now has published satellite-based Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedures along with a backup navigation aid. These systems provide instrument approach guidance to pilots and ensure a reliable non-satellite alternative, enabling safer landings and more consistent flight operations throughout the year for all categories of aircraft.

The DGCA approval comes at a time of rising passenger traffic at Sindhudurg Airport. In December, the airport recorded close to 11,000 passenger movements for the first time and is expected to feature among the country’s top 75 airports in terms of monthly passenger footfall. To accommodate the growing demand, aircraft parking capacity has been expanded, with the number of parking stands increased from three to six.

Capt. Jai S. Sadana, Chief Adviser and Head of IRB Sindhudurg Airport, said the 24x7 all-weather clearance would significantly strengthen the airport’s reliability and operational efficiency. “This approval will boost airline confidence, support sustained growth in traffic, and contribute to economic and tourism development across the Konkan region,” he said.



He added that the Mumbai–Sindhudurg route under the State’s regional connectivity scheme is expected to begin in the coming months. “The new route will further enhance connectivity, making travel easier for residents of the Konkan region and more accessible for visitors from across the country,” Sadana said.



Built through private investment and aligned with the Government of India’s UDAN initiative, Sindhudurg Airport highlights the role of modern regional aviation infrastructure in improving connectivity. Located at Parule–Chipi in Vengurla, the airport is about 21 km from Kudal and 56 km from Mopa in Goa, serving as a key aviation gateway to the Konkan belt and South Goa.

Read Also Rahul Narwekar Denies Allegations After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Him Threatening BMC Polls...

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, which operates the airport, is India’s first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads and highways segment. The company has an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore spread across 13 states through its parent entity and two InvITs, and has developed, operated and maintained nearly 20,500 lane kilometres across the country over more than 25 years.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/