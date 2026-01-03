Rahul Narwekar Threatening BMC Poll Candidates? Viral Video Showing Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Allegedly Blocking Nomination In Mumbai's Colaba Sparks Major Row

Rahul Narwekar Threatening BMC Poll Candidates? Viral Video Showing Maha Speaker Allegedly Blocking Nomination In Mumbai's Colaba Sparks Major Row |

Mumbai: A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after a video allegedly showing Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar threatening opposition leaders during the filing of nomination papers went viral on social media. The Maharashtra Congress on Friday demanded that a criminal case be registered against Narwekar, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and misusing his position during the ongoing civic election process.

Watch this video. BJP Maha Speaker Rahul Narvekar is threatening a former MP, MLC Haribhau Rathod. First he threatens him with the police ‘bamboo’. Then he calls some police officer and demands that Haribhau’s security be withdrawn. He also threatens to strip Haribhau of all… pic.twitter.com/fkCdCethyE — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 2, 2026

The controversy escalated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh shared the video on X, claiming it showed Narwekar threatening former MP and MLC Haribhau Rathod. In the clip, Narwekar is purportedly heard questioning Rathod’s police protection and instructing a colleague to call a senior police officer to have his security withdrawn. “How can you have police protection and still protest here? I will remove your protection tomorrow,” Narwekar is allegedly heard saying in the video.

Sanjay Singh alleged that Narwekar first threatened Rathod with police action and later demanded the withdrawal of his security, accusing the Speaker of wielding unchecked influence over the police machinery. He also claimed that Narwekar interfered with the nomination process, sat inside the Returning Officer’s (RO) office while his family members filed nominations, and prevented several candidates from submitting their papers.

Reacting sharply, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said Narwekar’s conduct was “highly objectionable” and warranted criminal action. “This amounts to a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. A criminal case should be registered against him. Around 70 officers and employees from his office are actively campaigning for his relatives. Action should be taken against all of them as well,” Sapkal said.

SEC Seeks Detailed Report

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the State Election Commission (SEC) wrote to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, seeking a detailed report on the allegations made against the Speaker. Former MP Haribhau Rathod also backed the allegations, claiming Narwekar objected to his presence when he went to file his son’s nomination in Colaba for the civic polls.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut raised fresh concerns, alleging that CCTV footage from the RO office on December 30 had gone missing. “This is a very serious issue. CCTV footage after 4 pm has allegedly been removed. How can footage linked to the Assembly Speaker go missing?” Raut asked.

Rahul Narwekar Reacts To Allegations

Narwekar, however, rejected all allegations, denying any wrongdoing. He said he had only requested police to maintain order when a group gathered outside the RO office. “When I accompanied BJP’s official candidates, some people were creating a scene. I asked the police to warn them. I have no role in any wrongdoing,” he said. He also dismissed claims related to missing CCTV footage as baseless.

