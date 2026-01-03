 NCP Reunion On Cards Soon? Ajit Pawar’s 'Tuzhya Tondaat Saakhar Pado' Remark During Pimpri-Chinchwad Presser Fuels Speculation Of Reconciliation; VIDEO
Ajit Pawar's remark in Pimpri-Chinchwad has fueled speculation about a potential reunion of the NCP factions. This comes as the party campaigns for civic polls amid ongoing tensions. Reports suggest this could indicate larger political realignments in Maharashtra.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) witnessed a major split in July 2024 after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar rebelled along with several MLAs and MPs, extending support to the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance and joining the state government. Following the split, the party was divided into two factions, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The Election Commission later allotted the party name and symbol to Ajit Pawar’s faction, while the Sharad Pawar group was assigned the ‘Tutari’ symbol.

Since then, the two factions have repeatedly attacked each other and contested elections, including the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, as political rivals. However, fresh speculation about a possible rapprochement between the two NCP factions has emerged in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Ajit Pawar's Surprising Remark Over Reunion

The speculation gained momentum after a remark made by Ajit Pawar during a press conference in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday, where he formally kicked off the party’s campaign for the civic polls. During the interaction, a journalist asked Pawar whether the photographs of Sharad Pawar displayed on party flex banners were only temporary or would remain permanently. Responding instantly, Ajit Pawar said, “Tuzhya tondaat saakhar pado” (may your words come true), triggering widespread political chatter about a possible reunion of the two factions.

The comment has reignited discussions on whether the Ajit Pawar-led and Sharad Pawar-led NCP groups could come together in the future, at least at the municipal level. Reports quoting political observers note that the developments in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad could be an early indicator of larger realignments in Maharashtra politics.

Pawars Seen Together During Adani's Recent Visit To Baramati

Earlier, the appearance of both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar on the same platform during industrialist Gautam Adani’s visit to Baramati had also sparked similar speculation. Following that event, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had launched a sharp attack on both leaders, claiming there were discussions about senior NCP leaders aligning with the BJP-led NDA.

Ajit Pawar’s latest statement has once again brought the spotlight on the evolving equations within the NCP, with political circles closely watching whether the ongoing talks in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are limited to local-level adjustments or signal a broader reconciliation in the days ahead.

