Mumbai News: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Darshans For Angararki Sankashti Chaturthi & Sindoor Lepan

Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, Prabhadevi, has announced special queue arrangements for devotees for angarak sankashti chaturthi on Tuesday, January 6, 2026,

Sankashti chaturthi is observed on the fourth day after the full moon in the krishna or dark fortnight of the Hindu months. The krishna chaturthi tithi for the month of Magh will begin on Tuesday, January 6 at 8:01 am and will end on Wednesday, January 7 at 6:52 am.

Sankashti means the end of obstacles, and the day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha who is also called Vighnaharta or the remover of obstacles.

Angaraki sankashti chaturthi occurs when the day falls on Angaraka, or Tuesday. Therefore, Lord Ganesha devotees consider angaraki sankashti chaturthi as more auspicious than regular sankashti chaturthi due to the combination of the Chaturthi and angaraka day, which is associated with Lord Ganesha's birth story.

This is the first angarki sankashti chaturthi of 2026 and the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple. There will be different queues for the convenience of the devotees. The general queue for men and women for darshan from the shrine will begin from Ravindra Natya Mandir. The special queue for women will start from the Ravindra Natya Mandir Pavilion at Raje Sambhaji Maharaj Maidan.

There will be queues for senior citizens, disabled, pregnant women and parents with newborn babies. The mukh darshan queue will begin at S K Bole Marg, Agar Bazaar, Siddhi Entrance, Temple Entrance No. 7. There will be a free footwear storage area at Raje Sambhaji Maharaj Maidan.

The deity will be smeared with vermilion from Wednesday, January 7, 2026 to Sunday, January 11, 2026, in a ritual called 'sindoor lepan' when the main idol inside the garbha griha or sanctum sanctorum is repainted in sindoor to restore its colour and shine. The five-day ritual is an elaborate one and done by experts.

During this period, devotees will not be able to have darshan of the actual idol of the deity. However, devotees will be able to have darshan of the replica idol during this period.

On Monday, January 12, 2026, after the ritual, naivedaya and aarti of the idol, devotees will be able to have darshan from the temple as usual at 1.00 pm.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/