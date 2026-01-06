 Mumbai Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Security Guard Dies By Suicide After Shooting Himself With Licensed Revolver In Kandivali
Mumbai Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Security Guard Dies By Suicide After Shooting Himself With Licensed Revolver In Kandivali

A 45-year-old security guard working at a jewellery shop in Andheri East allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed revolver at his Kandivali residence. Samta Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and initiated further inquiry.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:02 AM IST
Mumbai tragedy unfolds as a 45-year-old security guard dies by suicide after shooting himself with a licensed revolver at his Kandivali residence | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 05: A 45-year-old security guard, who also worked as a bouncer, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed revolver. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Ojha.

Worked at jewellery shop in Andheri East

According to police, Ojha was working as a security guard at a jewellery shop in Andheri East. He allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bihari Tekdi, Poinsur, Kandivali East, by shooting himself with his licensed revolver.

Incident occurred shortly after returning home

Police said Ojha returned home around 4 pm and allegedly shot himself at around 4.15 pm. He was living with his wife and two sons, aged around 14 and 15.

ADR registered, probe underway

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter by the Samta Nagar Police.

