Mumbai News: NGT Seeks MCGM Report On Plea Opposing Felling Of 706 Trees For Eastern Express Highway Elevated Freeway

NGT seeks a report from MCGM on objections to the proposed felling and transplantation of 706 trees for the Eastern Express Highway elevated freeway project in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 05: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on a representation made by advocate Sagar Devre opposing the proposed felling and transplantation of 706 trees for the Elevated Free Way (EFW) project along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Mumbai.

Tribunal calls for status of representation before admission

After perusing the petition, the tribunal observed that, considering the averments and prayers made in the application, it would be appropriate to call for a report from the MCGM before formally admitting the Original Application.

The civic body has been directed to inform the tribunal about the status of the representation submitted by the applicant through his letter dated December 6, 2025, and to place its report on record before the next date of hearing, February 27, 2026.

Mulund resident challenges permission for tree cutting

Advocate Devre, a resident of suburban Mulund from where the road stretch begins, has challenged what he termed as arbitrary and unreasonable permission granted for cutting a large number of trees for the elevated corridor between Ghatkopar and Thane.

He has contended that allowing the destruction of 706 trees—of which around 320 are proposed to be cut and 386 transplanted—would severely degrade the environment, adversely affect the standard of living of residents, and infringe upon the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, not only of himself but of lakhs of Mumbaikars.

Objections raised to Tree Authority procedure

The petition states that the project is being undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to decongest the Eastern Express Highway. However, Devre has raised serious objections to the procedure followed by the MCGM’s Tree Authority.

According to him, the public notice regarding tree cutting and transplantation was published in newspapers that are not empanelled with the MCGM, resulting in inadequate public awareness and participation.

Concerns over loss of iconic pink trumpet trees

The application further highlights that many of the trees identified for removal include the iconic Pink Trumpet Trees (Tabebuia rosea), which define the Vikhroli–Kanjurmarg stretch of the highway. It argues that the destruction of these mature trees is part of a larger pattern of depletion of Mumbai’s green cover.

The petition cites official data stating that over 21,000 trees were lost in Mumbai between 2018 and 2023 for development projects, along with findings from the Mumbai Climate Action Plan that the city lost 2,028 hectares of urban tree cover between 2016 and 2021.

Alleged violations of Trees Act flagged

Devre has alleged violations of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, claiming that critical information such as the number, age, species, geo-tagged locations of trees, transplantation sites, and details of compensatory plantation was not disclosed.

He has also questioned the constitution of the Tree Authority, alleging the absence of expert members as mandated under Section 3(3) of the Act, which, he said, defeats the very purpose of the legislation.

Past failures in transplantation cited

The petition further points to past failures of transplantation and compensatory plantation efforts in Mumbai, referring to reports that showed high mortality rates of transplanted trees in projects such as the Aarey Metro car shed.

It alleges that the respondents have failed to consider long-term environmental consequences, biodiversity loss, compromised air quality, and principles such as intergenerational equity.

Also Watch:

Stay sought on tree felling and transplantation

Through his plea, the advocate has sought a stay on the felling and transplantation of trees for the elevated corridor, constitution of an independent expert committee to reassess the project alignment, strict compliance with statutory safeguards, and a scientifically robust compensatory afforestation plan with continuous monitoring and public disclosure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/