Maharashtra Govt Forms SIT To Probe 27,000 Fake Birth, Death Certificates In Yavatmal Village Of 1,300 Population

Mumbai, Jan 05: The Maharashtra Home Department has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe serious irregularities in the generation of birth and death certificates at Shendursani Gram Panchayat in Arni taluka of Yavatmal district.

CRS discrepancies raise alarm

The move comes after alarming discrepancies were detected in the Civil Registration System (CRS). Preliminary findings revealed that while the population of Shendursani village is around 1,300, nearly 27,000 birth and death certificates were generated through the CRS software—an anomaly that has raised strong suspicion of large-scale misuse or manipulation of the digital registration system.

FIR registered under BNS and IT Act

Following the revelations, a criminal case was registered through an FIR at Yavatmal City Police Station under Sections 318(4), 337, 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 65 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The probe was initially conducted under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Yavatmal.

Home Department escalates probe with SIT

Considering the gravity of the matter and its potential statewide implications, the Home Department escalated the investigation and formed an SIT headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber. The Deputy Director of Health Services and the District Health Officer have been appointed as members of the team.

Senior officials review case progress

A coordination meeting was recently held between senior officials, including the ADGP of Maharashtra Cyber and the Deputy Director of Health Services, to review the case. During the meeting, key observations were recorded and strict supervisory instructions were issued to the investigating officers.

Technical investigation and field verification planned

The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed technical investigation, including analysis of IP logs and examination of individuals in whose names allegedly fraudulent certificates were generated, to uncover the modus operandi and identify those responsible.

The team has also planned a field visit to Shendursani Gram Panchayat later this week to conduct ground-level verification, examine administrative procedures, and identify systemic loopholes that may have been exploited.

Strict action promised against those involved

Officials said the findings of the investigation would also help in framing corrective measures and preventive guidelines to safeguard the integrity of digital registration systems and restore public trust.

The SIT has reiterated that strict legal and departmental action will be taken against anyone found involved in manipulation, unauthorised access, or generation of fraudulent birth and death records.

