BMC Polls 2026: 'No Complaint Against Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Probe Pending Against Returning Officer,' Says State Election Chief Dinesh Waghmare

Mumbai, Jan 05: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dinesh Waghmare on Monday clarified that no complaint has been officially registered against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar before the State Election Commission. However, a complaint against A Ward Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav is currently pending, and no decision has been taken on it yet.

Congress claims complaint was submitted

Meanwhile, Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed that he had submitted a complaint against Narwekar to the SEC. Sapkal alleged that instead of initiating an investigation, the Commission asked him to submit evidence and informed him that no CCTV footage was available after 4 pm from the Returning Officer’s office concerned.

Candidates approach SEC over nomination issues

Amid the controversy, MNS candidate from Ward No. 225, Baban Mahadik, stated that at least 10 candidates have approached the State Election Commission with complaints related to the nomination process, and the Commission is expected to take a decision on the matter on Monday. Mahadik said the candidates met SEC Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident.

Decision expected after verification, says Mahadik

“The Commissioner assured us that a decision would be taken within four to five hours after verifying the Returning Officer’s report, CCTV footage, and the evidence submitted by candidates,” Mahadik said. He also warned that if the SEC fails to deliver justice, all 10 candidates will approach the court.

Dispute centres on Colaba civic wards

The controversy revolves around civic wards 225, 226 and 227 in the Colaba constituency, where Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s relatives—his brother Makrand Narwekar, sister Gauri Shivalkar, and sister-in-law Harshita Shivalkar—are contesting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Opposition candidates have alleged that they were deliberately prevented from filing nomination papers to facilitate the unopposed election of Narwekar’s relatives.

Opposition alleges code violations and interference

Several opposition parties accused Narwekar of violating the model code of conduct, interfering in the nomination process, and tampering with CCTV footage. The Janata Dal (Secular) had also lodged a complaint against local Returning Officers, alleging that its candidates were not allowed to file nominations in the Colaba wards.

JD(S) withdraws complaint against officers

However, in a recent development, the JD(S) withdrew its complaint against the Returning Officers. JD(S) leader and former MP Haribhau Rathod said he would continue to pursue his personal complaint against Narwekar, alleging interference when he accompanied his son for filing nomination papers on December 30.

Narwekar rejects allegations as politically motivated

Responding to the allegations, Narwekar dismissed them as baseless and politically motivated. He claimed the JD(S) withdrew its complaint after the nomination papers of two of its three candidates were accepted.

“The party itself informed the SEC about withdrawing the complaint,” Narwekar said, adding that attempts were being made to create a “fake narrative” against him.

Fresh political sparring continues

Narwekar also brushed aside Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s demand for his suspension, remarking sarcastically that “some old wounds pain more in winter.”

Meanwhile, Rathod accused Narwekar of pressuring officials and demanded strict action against him for alleged threats and interference in the nomination process.

