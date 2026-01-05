Shocking! Class 10 Student Dies After Completing Marathon Run In Palghar School; Education Activists Raise Safety Concerns

Class 10 Student Dies After Completing Marathon Run In Palghar School | Representational Image | File Photo

Palghar: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl died moments after she completed her marathon in her school, Talasari area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The class 10 student is suspected of having died of a heart attack. A case of accidental death has been registered at Gholwad police station.

Here's What Happened

According to the PTI report, the incident took place on Saturday, January 3, when the Bharati Academy English School in Velji was celebrating its sports day. The Class 10 student, identified as Roshni Goswami, stood third in the marathon. Citing the eyewitnesses, an official told PTI that she started experiencing breathlessness after finishing the race, following which she sat on the ground and fainted.

Student Suffered Heart Attack

The principal of Bharati Academy English School, Rakesh Sharma, informed that the teachers tried to administer initial treatment to Roshni, and the school staff rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. "We suspect she suffered a heart attack," Sharma said as quoted by PTI.

Mother Claims Roshni Ate Proper Meal Before Leaving School

Her mother, Sunitaben Goswami, said Roshni started the day normally, waking up at her regular time, eating a proper meal and leaving for school with lunch packed in her tiffin box. She added that Roshni also touched her feet to seek a blessing ahead of the marathon race. "In the afternoon, we got the devastating news of her demise," Sunitaben said.

Education Activists Raise Safety Concerns

The incident has evoked sharp reactions from some local education activists, who said that such "high intensity" sporting events are often held in hot conditions without any professional first aid, on-site doctors, or even ambulances. They added that often, students take part in long-distance races without prior medical screening or physical conditioning to check their hydration and nutrition levels.

(With inputs from PTI)