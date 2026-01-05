Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power Dominates Elections,’ Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO

MPCC president Harshwardhan Sapkal addresses a press conference alleging misuse of power and money dominance in Maharashtra’s municipal elections | X - @INCMaharashtra

Mumbai, Jan 5: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state, alleging that the principles of “free and fair elections” were being systematically destroyed in the ongoing local body polls.

Allegations against top Mahayuti leadership

Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar of bypassing democratic norms, stating that a “market for horse-trading” has opened even before polling day.

‘Money power bigger than democracy’

Addressing a press conference, Sapkal remarked, “The BJP-Mahayuti’s hunger for power has reached a point where it is swallowing democracy itself. In the Municipal Corporation elections, we are witnessing a tragic drama of ‘Baap Bada Na Bhaiya, Sabse Bada Rupaiya (Money is greater than any relationship).’”

Opposition being systematically eliminated: Sapkal

Sapkal emphasised that while elections are a routine part of a healthy democracy, the current administration is attempting to eliminate the Opposition entirely. He contrasted this with the traditions of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whose Cabinet included six non-Congress ministers.

“Today, the BJP and Mahayuti have developed a mindset where they want no opposition. To ensure ‘unopposed’ victories, the ruling parties are stooping to extreme levels—preventing Opposition candidates from filing nominations, issuing threats, and deploying pressure tactics. This is being done with the blatant support of the police and administration, while the Election Commission remains a mute spectator,” Sapkal alleged.

Demand for NOTA option in unopposed seats

He further demanded that in constituencies where candidates were declared unopposed, voters should still be given the right to exercise the ‘NOTA’ (None of the Above) option to uphold their constitutional right to vote.

Sharp attack on Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar

Sapkal directed sharp criticism toward Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, accusing him of compromising the dignity of his constitutional office.

“The Speaker is expected to set aside political bias. However, Rahul Narwekar has stabbed democracy and the Constitution by undermining the Anti-Defection Law during his first term. He was given a second term specifically for this purpose,” he stated.

Allegations of interference in civic polls

He further alleged that Narwekar is now interfering in the Municipal elections to benefit his relatives by obstructing Opposition candidates and abusing his power. Sapkal formally requested the President of India to take serious note of these actions and dismiss Narwekar from his post.

CCTV footage exists, enquiry is eyewash: Congress

Regarding the Election Commission’s demand for evidence in the case of Narwekar allegedly threatening opponents, Sapkal pointed to available CCTV footage and the testimonies of those intimidated. He dismissed the recent enquiry report as mere “wordplay” intended to shield the Speaker.

Ruling alliance infighting termed ‘Nura Kushti’

Commenting on the internal friction within the ruling alliance, Sapkal termed the public spats between the three Mahayuti parties as ‘Nura Kushti (fixed wrestling).’

“The spectacle of these three parties criticising each other while remaining in power is a farce. It is a case of ‘I pretend to hit you, you pretend to cry.’ If they are truly serious about their grievances, Ajit Pawar should exit the government, or the BJP should show him the door,” he said.

