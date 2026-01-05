 Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Uddhav Thackeray mispronounced BJP Mumbai president Amit Satam’s name as ‘Chatam’ during a press conference, prompting protests from the Konkan Marathi community. BJP leaders, including Aarati Pugaonkar, criticised the remark, saying it disrespects both Ameet Satam and the Marathi people in Mumbai. The incident has stirred political tensions ahead of upcoming local events.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Mumbai: The members of the Konkan Marathi community on Monday, January 5, held a protest in Worli after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray recently mispronounced the name of Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam.

Calling it an insult to the Konkani community, BJP leader Aarati Pugaonkar said, "Uddhav Thackeray has inherited the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, the ‘Hriday Samrat,’ but he does not seem to understand what he should do with that legacy.

What did Uddhav Thackeray Say During the Press Conference?

The issue surfaced when Uddhav Thackeray was asked about Ameet Satam’s statement claiming that Zohran Mamdani, who recently became the Mayor of New York, had supported Umar Khalid, and that leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) attended Khalid’s meeting in Mumbai.

While responding, Thackeray asked who had made the statement. When informed, it was the Mumbai BJP president he allegedly referred to Ameet Satam as “Chatam,” a remark that immediately drew criticism.

Reacting strongly to Thackeray's statement, Satam said, “Uddhav Thackeray has not abused me alone, he has insulted every Marathi person, especially the Konkani and Malvani communities." He added that as a Malvani, he added, "I feel every Malvani has been disrespected,” as quoted by MyMahanagar.com.

BJP Ram Kadam condemns Uddhav Thackeray's Statement

Ram Kadam strongly condemned Uddhav Thackeray's statement and said he should reflect on what he said, as on one hand he talks about respect for Marathi people and on the other he is mocking the surname of our Mumbai BJP president.

"This is not just an insult to one individual, but an insult to the entire Marathi community, and it reflects his arrogance," he added.

