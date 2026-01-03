'Can Lead To Serious Breathing Issues': Michelin-Star Chef Vikas Khanna Calls For Removal Of Dusty Carpet Rolled At Mumbai Airport; CSMIA Responds

Mumbai: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna urged authorities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to remove the dusty carpet rolled at the airport walkway, citing serious health concerns. He said that the dust trapped in it could pose severe risks to passengers suffering from asthma and bronchitis, and in extreme cases, may even prove fatal.

Taking to his official handle on Instagram, the Michelin-star chef said that while he appreciates the overall efficiency of the Mumbai airport, the condition of the carpet is “unnecessary and unacceptable. ”It is beyond cleaning now. On behalf of every asthmatic & people with bronchitis issues, I request the authorities to please look into removing this at the airports. It can lead to serious breathing issues and also be fatal."

CSMIA Acknowledges Vikas Khanna's Request

CSMIA has acknowledged Khanna’s request and also assured 'appropriate corrective measures'.

Read Also How Practising Mindfulness Can Help You Make Better Financial Decisions And Find Peace With Your...

"Dear Mr Khanna, thank you for your kind words regarding the efficiency of the airport. We are truly humbled by your appreciation. At the same time, we have taken careful note of your concern regarding the condition of the carpet. Please be assured that this has been shared with the relevant teams, and appropriate corrective measures, including thorough cleaning and necessary action, will be undertaken on priority, keeping passenger health and comfort in mind. Team CSMIA"

Mumbaikars Agree With Chef Vikas Khanna

Several social media users agreed with his observation, while some suggested replacing it with marble flooring, and some others pointed out that rolling luggage over the carpet during long walks is inconvenient.

One user wrote, "I totally agree on this, finally there’s a hope that it might be removed." Another user commented saying, "So true!! Thanks for calling it out."

Some other added, "So glad that this has been finally brought to light. Hope your message reaches out to the right people and action is taken approximately"

"Beautiful Indian marble would look better," a user suggested.

Several users also called out for the same request at the Delhi airport, saying, "Wanted to mention the same for Delhi Airport as well, loaded with dust nd mould.. please remove it, as it's a havoc for people with breathing issues"

A user highlighted that a long walk and rolling bags on the carpet is difficult.