 Mumbai Real Estate News: Ultra-Wealthy Drive Record ₹7,186-Crore Luxury Home Deals In India During 2025; Worli Tops Charts
India’s ultra-rich splurged ₹7,186 crore on luxury homes in 2025, with Mumbai leading the surge. As many as 30 deals crossed ₹100 crore, Worli emerged as the top hotspot, and Oberoi 360 West became the most preferred ultra-luxury project.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 05:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai’s Worli skyline reflects the surge in ultra-luxury home purchases by India’s wealthiest buyers in 2025 | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 02: India’s ultra-wealthy spent heavily on premium homes in 2025, with the country’s top luxury residential transactions touching unprecedented levels. Data analysed by real estate analytics firm Zapkey shows that more than 50 high-end home purchases together accounted for deals worth Rs 7,186 crore during the year.

Mumbai tops luxury housing market

Mumbai emerged as the clear leader, recording the most expensive residential transactions in 2025. Leena Tiwari’s Rs 739 crore purchase drew widespread attention. The year saw a notable reset in pricing benchmarks, with nine transactions exceeding Rs 200 crore, indicating a sharp rise in super-luxury buying.

Record number of Rs 100 crore-plus deals

In total, 30 residential deals crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 2025, making it a record year for ultra-premium housing in the country.

Delhi NCR follows Mumbai

The financial capital dominated the list with 35 transactions valued at around Rs 5,100 crore. Delhi NCR followed with 12 high-value deals, largely concentrated in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone.

While Mumbai’s wealthy buyers favoured high-rise luxury apartments, Delhi’s elite invested over Rs 1,500 crore primarily in independent bungalows in areas such as APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Golf Links.

Worli and Oberoi 360 West emerge as favourites

Within Mumbai, Worli stood out as the most sought-after location, accounting for 21 of the top deals and reinforcing its position as the preferred address for billionaires.

Among individual developments, Oberoi 360 West attracted the highest number of ultra-luxury transactions, with eight deals featuring in the top list, making it the most favoured project among India’s richest homebuyers in 2025.

