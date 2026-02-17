Thane Viral Video: Iron Rods Popping Out On Ghodbunder Road Raises Safety Concern |

Thane: Commuters travelling on Ghodbunder Road in Thane have been facing serious safety concerns as damaged road conditions continue to trouble motorists. Now, a video shared on social media showed iron rods popping out of the road below the Kapurbawdi Flyover, sparking fresh worries among daily travellers. These exposed iron rods has made the situation more dangerous, especially for two-wheeler riders and motorists travelling at night.

The video shared by Roads Of Mumbai on X questioned, "Can anyone explain the benefits of such iron rods popping out of the road?"

Social media reactions

A viral clip of iron rods protruding from Godbunder Road in Thane sparked sharp online reactions. Several users sarcastically said the hazard aids GDP via tyre punctures and hospital visits. Another commuter flagged similar “popups” on JVLR, while others mocked the situation, raising concerns over commuter safety.

One user mocked, "employement generation for tyre repair, hospitals in case of accident, Overall GDP growth!"

"These are indirect source of income... The more car passes the chances of Puncture is more"

One daily commuter highlighted saying, "JVLR stretch from Powai to Western Express Highway is filled with such modern popups Must be real beneficial tech"

Another user mocked the iron rods and said, "Vitamin iron for protein money"

Meanwhile, the Ghodbunder road has witnessed several accidents in recent times due to the deep potholes, poor lighting, and heavy traffic snarls. Notably, the Ghodbunder Road stretch begins at Kapurbawdi junction near the Eastern Express Highway and ends at Ghodbunder village, connecting to the Western Express Highway. The nearly 20-km stretch falls under multiple agencies, including TMC, PWD and MMRDA.

On February 2, a devastating road accident on Ghodbunder Road claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her husband and young son injured. The incident occurred when a speeding container truck rammed into their scooter from behind. Before that, in January, a major road accident was reported on Ghodbunder Road near Gaimukh Ghat leading to severe traffic congestion on one of the city’s most crucial arterial routes. The accident, which occurred around 7 am on National Highway 48 (NH-48), involved multiple vehicles and caused major disruption to traffic movement towards Mira Road and Gujarat.

