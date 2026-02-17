Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron Pays Homage To Victims Of 2008 Terrorist Attacks; Video

Élysée X Account

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid homage to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks during a solemn visit to the Taj Palace Hotel on Tuesday 17th February.

In a video released by the official account of the French Presidency and the Élysée Palace, President Macron is seen offering a floral tribute at the memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives in the attacks. The President and the First Lady also observed a moment of silence at the site, remembering the victims of the tragedy.

The visit formed part of President Macron’s engagements in Mumbai, where he is on an official trip to India. The tribute at the iconic hotel, one of the main sites targeted during the November 26, 2008 terror attacks, served as a symbolic gesture of solidarity and remembrance.

PM Modi & Macron To Meet At Lok Bhavan

While in Mumbai, French President Macron will hold bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. The discussions are expected to focus on reviewing progress under the India–France strategic partnership and exploring avenues to expand cooperation into new and emerging areas such as technology, innovation, defence and digital collaboration. The two leaders are also likely to exchange views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Later in the day, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi will together inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, an initiative designed to deepen collaboration in innovation, research, startups and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders will also address a gathering of business leaders, startup founders, researchers and innovators from both countries, reflecting the growing emphasis on economic and technological cooperation.

Following his Mumbai engagements, President Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India. His visit from February 17 to 19 is seen as a significant step towards further consolidating the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and France.

