 Mumbai: MP Ravindra Waikar Funds Air-Conditioned Death Registration Office At Pratapnagar Crematorium
Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar funded a fully air-conditioned death registration office at Pratapnagar crematorium, relocating it away from funeral pyres for staff safety. The new facility includes a workspace, rest areas, lockers, and visitor seating. Waikar also promised drinking water and cooling arrangements for the crematorium.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In a humanitarian initiative, Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar has funded the construction of a fully air-conditioned death registration office for employees at the Pratapnagar crematorium in Mumbai through his MP development fund. The newly built facility was recently inaugurated by the MP.

The crematorium, located near the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road adjoining the Western Express Highway, earlier had a death registration office situated close to the funeral pyres. Smoke from burning pyres frequently entered the office through doors and windows, posing serious health concerns for staff. Employees had requested relocation of the office away from the pyres and closer to the main entrance.

article-image

Responding promptly, Waikar arranged for reconstruction of the office at a safer location near the entrance. The new facility includes a spacious working room, bathroom with geyser, bedroom for night rest, lockers for storing ashes, new tables and chairs, and seating benches for visitors.

During the inauguration, the MP also assured that cool drinking water and cooling arrangements would soon be installed inside the crematorium premises near the Vishweshwar temple area. Several local representatives, party workers of Shiv Sena, and residents were present at the event.

