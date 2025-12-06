 MP Ravindra Waikar Demands Housing For Aarey & Dindoshi Forest Area Residents Under PM Awas Yojana
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 02:14 AM IST
article-image
Ravindra Waikar | X | @ravindrawaikar

Mumbai: Residents living in the Aarey Colony and Dindoshi forest area have been deprived of basic amenities for several years despite being settled there for a long time. To address this issue, Mumbai North-West MP Ravindra Waikar has demanded that housing be provided to these residents under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Waikar raised this demand in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377.

Responding to the request, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal stated in a written communication that proposals for such projects must be prepared and submitted through the relevant state government authorities. He instructed that once the plan is framed as per PMAY provisions and approved by the concerned state committees, it may be forwarded to the central government for further approval.

The Union Minister further informed that the central government is committed to supporting states and union territories in constructing permanent housing equipped with basic facilities for eligible beneficiaries under the PMAY. In addition, the Government of India has recently launched an upgraded version of the scheme — PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) — effective from September 1, 2024.

Under PMAY-U 2.0, affordable housing (AHP), rental housing (ARH), and interest subsidy support (ISS) will be made available for economically weaker and middle-income families in urban areas. Eligible citizens must submit their applications online through the official PMAY-U 2.0 website.

Minister Manohar Lal also emphasized that the Maharashtra government must prepare project proposals in accordance with PMAY-U 2.0 guidelines and forward them to the Centre after securing approval from the state-level review committee.

MP Waikar has expressed confidence that once implemented, this initiative will provide dignified housing and essential civic amenities to thousands of residents currently living in the forest belt of Aarey and Dindoshi.

