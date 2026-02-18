Navi Mumbai Crime: Koparkhairane Jeweller Allegedly Cheats 29 Customers Of ₹1.44 Crore, Shop Owner On Run

Koparkhairane Jeweller Allegedly Cheats 29 Customers Of ₹1.44 Crore, Shop Owner On Run | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 17: A jeweller in Koparkhairane allegedly duped 29 customers of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.44 crore before shutting his shop and fleeing, police said. A case has been registered against the accused, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him and his associate.

The accused have been identified as Rupesh Mangilal Gujjar, owner of Mahalaxmi Jewellers, and his associate Suresh. According to the Koparkhairane Police Station, the duo allegedly cheated customers of ornaments and cash collectively valued at Rs 1,44,70,000.

Gold pledged for loans, advances taken

Police said Gujjar had started Mahalaxmi Jewellers a few years ago in Sector 19B, Koparkhairane, and had earned the trust of local residents. Several customers purchased jewellery from him, while others pledged their gold ornaments to avail loans.

Complainant Amit Chauhan and 28 other customers had pledged approximately 988.55 grams of gold ornaments at the shop between September 7, 2025, and February 8 this year to secure loans.

In addition, some customers paid Rs 2.81 lakh in advance for making new jewellery. However, last week, Gujjar allegedly shut the shop and fled with the pledged gold and cash.

Police launch manhunt

When customers failed to contact him and realised they had been cheated, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

“We have registered an offence and formed teams to trace the accused. Efforts are underway to locate them at the earliest,” Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gavali from Koparkhairane Police Station said.

A case has been registered under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are on.

