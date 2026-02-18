Mumbai Crime: Burglars Target Customs Officer’s Carmichael Road Government Quarters, Steal Jewellery And Cash Worth ₹19.65 Lakh

Police probe a major burglary at a government residential colony on Carmichael Road where valuables worth nearly ₹20 lakh were stolen | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 17: A major theft has come to light at the government residential quarters of the Income Tax Colony located in the upscale Carmichael Road area of Mumbai. Unidentified burglars allegedly broke into the residence of senior officer Sushant Kumar, who is serving as an Appeal Commissioner in the Airport Zone of the Customs Department, and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth approximately ₹19.65 lakh. The Gamdevi Police Station has registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation.

Family out of town during incident

According to the police, Kumar had left for Srinagar in the early hours of February 11 along with his wife, Shobha Kumari, and their son, Akshat Kumar. The family returned to Mumbai around 9 pm on February 15 and found the main door lock open.

Upon entering the house, they discovered that the wooden cupboard and locker in the master bedroom had been broken open, and household items were scattered across the premises.

Gold jewellery, cash stolen

Preliminary investigations revealed that the burglars stole approximately 130 grams of gold jewellery from the locker. The stolen items include necklaces, mangalsutras, bangles, rings, earrings, chains, pendants, a nose ring and a maang tikka. Additionally, ₹15,000 in cash was reported missing.

The current market value of the stolen jewellery is estimated at around ₹19.50 lakh.

Police begin probe

Following the complaint lodged by the officer, the police registered a case against unknown persons and began probing the matter. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to ascertain the timing and modus operandi of the crime.

The incident has caused concern among residents, as the theft occurred within what is considered a secure government residential complex. Police officials stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

