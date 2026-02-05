 Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Notorious Vehicle Theft Racket, Recovers 17 Motorcycles Worth ₹5.82 Lakh
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Notorious Vehicle Theft Racket, Recovers 17 Motorcycles Worth ₹5.82 Lakh

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested habitual vehicle thief Naser Khan, solving 14 theft cases and seizing 17 motorcycles worth ₹5.82 lakh. The accused erased engine and chassis numbers before selling stolen vehicles. Police added serious charges under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Notorious Vehicle Theft Racket, Recovers 17 Motorcycles Worth ₹5.82 Lakh

Navi Mumbai, Feb 05: The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a notorious vehicle thief involved in stealing vehicles and selling them after erasing their engine and chassis numbers.

The accused has been identified as Naser Sadan Khan (58). With his arrest, 14 vehicle theft cases in Navi Mumbai have been solved, and the police have seized 17 motorcycles worth Rs 5.82 lakh from his possession.

Special teams formed amid theft spike

In view of the rising incidents of vehicle theft in the Navi Mumbai area, Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe had directed officers to take strict action against offenders.

Accordingly, the Central Crime Branch formed special investigation teams. While analysing CCTV footage from crime scenes and technical data, the police received information that the history-sheeter Naser Khan would be bringing a stolen vehicle to the Vashi area. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and apprehended him.

Over 92 cases registered against accused

Investigations revealed that Naser Khan has over 92 cases of vehicle theft registered against him. As he had previously worked in a garage, he possessed detailed technical knowledge of vehicles.

After stealing vehicles, he would erase the engine and chassis numbers to destroy evidence and then sell them. The police have also seized the materials he used to remove the engine and chassis numbers.

Vehicles recovered, cases solved

During the investigation of a case registered at Kharghar police station, the police recovered 17 vehicles from the accused and successfully solved 14 theft cases. Out of the 17 seized vehicles, the owners of three unclaimed vehicles are yet to be traced.

Also Watch:

Additional charges invoked

Given the accused’s habitual nature and his deliberate attempt to destroy evidence by altering vehicle identification numbers, sections 238 and 346 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, have been added to the case, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerana Katte.

This successful operation was carried out by Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde, Satish Bhosale, and their team.

