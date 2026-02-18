 Maharashtra Govt To Roll Out Long-Term Measures To Improve Fishermen’s Livelihoods: Minister Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has announced upcoming long-term welfare and infrastructure measures for fishermen, including training schools, insurance support and harbour upgrades, following a review meeting at Satpati Fishing Harbour in Palghar.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 05:04 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviews development and welfare measures for fishermen at Satpati Fishing Harbour in Palghar | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, Feb 17: Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has assured that concrete and long-term measures will soon be implemented to improve the standard of living of fishermen across Maharashtra.

The assurance was given during a review meeting on issues related to the Satpati Fishing Harbour in Palghar district. The meeting was attended by MP Hemant Savara, MLAs Manisha Chaudhary and Rajendra Gavit, senior departmental officials and representatives of the fisheries sector.

Proposals for training, markets and insurance

Key proposals discussed included starting a fisheries training school in Palghar, establishing a district-level wholesale fish market and strengthening insurance coverage to enhance fishermen’s safety and welfare.

Detailed deliberations were also held on development works at Satpati harbour, the need for anti-erosion structures, regulated fishing practices and measures to increase fish production.

Relief measures and regulatory issues reviewed

The minister reviewed losses suffered by fishermen due to recent stormy weather and unseasonal rains, which damaged boats and fish catch. Discussions also covered granting state fish status to Saranga, extending the monsoon fishing ban period, regulating LED and illegal fishing practices and improving the functioning of the Fisheries Welfare Corporation.

Additionally, the proposal to transfer the management of the Pench reservoir from the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation to the Fisheries Department was reviewed in the presence of Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal and concerned officials.

