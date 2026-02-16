 Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews Versova–Madh Coastal Works, ₹499 Crore Fishing Harbour Proposal Sent For Approval
Nitesh Rane reviewed coastal development works in the Versova–Madh region, including new floating jetties and beautification projects, while confirming a ₹499 crore fishing harbour proposal has been submitted to the Government of India for approval.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane inspects ongoing jetty upgrades and development works along the Versova–Madh coastline | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 16: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of various development works underway in the Versova–Madh coastal region under the Ports Department.

During the visit, he reviewed the progress, current status and quality of the projects and issued directions to officials to ensure their timely and high-standard completion.

Floating jetties and beautification projects underway

Among the key initiatives, modern floating jetties are being constructed at Versova and Madh at a cost of ₹1.47 crore, with procurement of required floating materials currently in progress and physical work expected to begin soon.

Beautification of the surrounding jetty areas will be carried out with an allocation of ₹3.21 crore, alongside mobilisation of manpower and machinery for comprehensive area development.

Additionally, strengthening of the fishing platform at Versova is progressing at an estimated cost of ₹3.5 crore to enhance safety and convenience for fishermen.

₹499-crore proposal for fishing harbour development

Rane also stated that a ₹499-crore proposal for the holistic development of the Versova fishing harbour has been submitted to the Government of India for administrative approval, expressing confidence that the project will significantly boost fisheries activity in the region.

