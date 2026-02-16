Mumbai’s Bandra–Worli Sea Link Illuminated To Welcome PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron - WATCH

Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated on Monday with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their visit to the city. The sea bridge was lit up, creating a striking view along the coastline and marking the French leader’s arrival in the country.

Not just this, the streets of Mumbai also witnessed posters and banners extending a warm welcome to the French President.

President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are scheduled to visit India from February 16 to 19, covering both the financial capital and the national capital. The President will arrive in Mumbai today, marking his fourth visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi.

Modi-Macron Mumbai Agenda

During their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. The event, organised on behalf of the Consulate of France, is scheduled as part of a week-long programme running from February 14 to February 22, with the principal celebrations taking place on Tuesday.

The two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. During these engagements, they will review the progress made in the India-France Strategic Partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas. PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. Moreover, they will be inaugurating the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and also address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries. Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026

Traffic Restrictions In Mumbai On February 17

The traffic arrangements are being made for an event under IFYI to be held at the Gateway of India in South Mumbai. Mumbai Traffic Police expect traffic congestion on adjoining roads due to VVIP movements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, B K Boman Bahram Marg and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg in south Mumbai from 2 pm to 9 pm.

The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

There will be no parking on Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosle Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and B K Boman Behram Road, a stretch behind Hotel Taj from Raobahadur Desai Chowk to Hotel Diplomat.