 MBVV Crime Branch Nabs MCOCA Accused Wanted For 6 Years In Solapur Robbery Case
Crime Branch Cell–4 of the MBVV Police Commissionerate arrested an accused absconding for six years in a robbery and MCOCA case registered in Solapur. Police said the accused was traced to Nalasopara East and detained based on intelligence inputs. He is allegedly linked to multiple criminal offences and has been handed over to Solapur Rural Police.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
According to police officials, the crime occurred on June 26, 2021, near Saket Mangal Karyalaya in Kurduwadi, Solapur, where the complainant was called under the pretext of purchasing a tractor trolley. | Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Detection Branch Cell–4 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has successfully arrested an accused who had been absconding for the past six years in connection with a robbery and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) case registered in Solapur district.

Complainant Lured to Buy Tractor Trolley, Robbed of ₹2.50 Lakh

According to police officials, the crime occurred on June 26, 2021, near Saket Mangal Karyalaya in Kurduwadi, Solapur, where the complainant was called under the pretext of purchasing a tractor trolley. Upon arrival, the complainant was allegedly assaulted by a group consisting of one woman and four men, who forcibly robbed him of ₹2.50 lakh in cash.

Following the incident, Kurduwadi Police Station in Solapur Rural registered a case under Section 395 of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the MCOCA, including Sections 3(1)(2), 3(2), and 3(4).

Intelligence Inputs Led MBVV Team to Trace Absconding Accused

During the investigation, Solapur Rural Local Crime Branch received information that the main accused was residing within the jurisdiction of the MBVV Police Commissionerate. Based on a request for assistance and credible confidential inputs, Crime Branch Cell–4 initiated a search operation.

article-image

Acting on specific intelligence and under senior officers’ guidance, the team traced and detained the accused identified as Kukan alias Krishna Kaluram Shinde (40), originally from Kurduwadi, Solapur. He was apprehended from Dhaniv Baug, Nalasopara East on February 14, 2026.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused is wanted in a total of eight criminal cases.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the Solapur Rural Local Crime Branch for further legal action.

