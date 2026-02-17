Kharge Committee Submits Report On Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar's Firm

The Kharge Committee, set up to probe the controversial 40-acre land deal in Pune, has submitted its report to the state government. | File Pic

The Kharge Committee, set up to probe the controversial 40-acre land deal in Pune, has submitted its report to the state government. Headed by additional chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, the panel handed over the report to revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday, sources said.

Panel Probes Land Sale Involving Parth Pawar's MS Amedea Enterprises

The report runs into over 1,000 pages and includes supporting documents. The committee was appointed to examine the land sale involving MS Amedea Enterprises LLP, a firm headed by Parth Pawar, son of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Parth Pawar’s mother, Sunetra Pawar, is currently the Deputy Chief Minister and heads the departments of state excise, minority development, sports and youth affairs.

The controversy centres around the illegal transfer of a 44-acre land in Mundhva, currently leased to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI). Sheetal Tejwani, who held power of attorney for the land, and Digvijay Patil were accused of manipulating records and illegally transferring ownership rights to Amadea Enterprises. Patil is a cousin of Parth Pawar.

Dismissal of Two Government Officials Recommended by Committee

According to sources, the committee has recommended the dismissal of two government officials – Ravindra Taru, sub-registrar at the Haveli registrar office, and Suryakant Yeole, a tehsildar.

The committee has reportedly not recommended any action against Parth Pawar.

It remains unclear whether the government will table the report in the legislature during the Budget Session, which begins on February 23.

