Three-Day Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav Begins At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birthplace In Junnar

​A grand celebration of the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary - Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav' is being organised at the birthplace of the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, in Junnar, from 17 to 19 February 2026.

Festival Aims to Preserve Legacy, Introduce Vision to Youth

​Organised by Maharashtra Tourism and the Pune District Administration, the festival will be held at the Shankarrao Butte Patil Vidyalaya grounds near the foothills of Shivneri. It will feature a rich blend of cultural, sporting, and social activities. The formal inauguration of the festival will take place on 17 February.

​Highlighting the significance of the event, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai stated, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the presiding deity of Maharashtra. Through this festival at his birthplace, we aim to preserve his glorious legacy and introduce his visionary thoughts to the younger generation."

​The event is expected to significantly boost cultural tourism in the region. Tourism Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare noted that the festival’s planning is comprehensive, ensuring that Maharashtra’s traditional arts are showcased effectively while providing world-class facilities for tourists.

Director of Tourism Urges Citizens to Participate in Large Numbers

​Director of the Directorate of Tourism, Dr B. N. Patil, added that the primary objective is to promote local folk arts and heritage, urging citizens and the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to participate in large numbers.

​The three-day itinerary begins on 17 February with an inauguration ceremony at 10:00 am, followed by the opening of women’s self-help group stalls and a food festival. The schedule also includes a bullock cart race, a kabaddi tournament, and 'Folk Akhyan', a performance based on folk arts. On 18 February, activities will include a bullock cart race, the Kesari Wrestling Competition, and the play 'All the Best'. The festival concludes on 19 February with a morning display of traditional Maratha Mardani Khel, a grand Shobhayatra at 5:00 pm, and a Maha Aarti dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Tourism Department Works to Preserve Heritage, Boost Economy

​The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department of Maharashtra was established on 31 May 2006 to promote the state’s rich cultural heritage and strengthen its tourism sector. Recognising that tourism and culture are closely linked—where historical monuments, folk arts, and local traditions serve as both cultural treasures and tourist attractions—the Government of Maharashtra created a dedicated ministerial-level department to ensure integrated decision-making on policy matters.

The department works to preserve and showcase Maharashtra’s unique art forms, traditions, and historical landmarks, fostering cultural exchange and enhancing the state’s visibility as a tourism destination. By combining cultural preservation with tourism development, it contributes to socio-economic growth while creating enriching experiences for both residents and visitors.

