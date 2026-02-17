FedEx To Develop First Dedicated Cargo Hub At Navi Mumbai International Airport; Ground Breaking On Wednesday In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis

Global logistics giant FedEx is set to formalise its footprint in Maharashtra with its first dedicated cargo hub at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). | File Pic

Mumbai: Global logistics giant FedEx is set to formalise its footprint in Maharashtra with its first dedicated cargo hub at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The ground breaking ceremony for the facility will be held on Wednesday in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Five Global Freighters Planning Shift as CSMIA Upgrades Operations

Amid the plans to temporarily shut down cargo operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) later this year to make way for airside developments, five global freighters are reportedly planning to shift their operations to NMIA.

The American multinational conglomerate FedEx, which is one of the biggest global cargo operators, is now confirmed to set up a cargo hub at NMIA. The airport operator confirmed that a ground breaking ceremony for the facility, which is likely FedEx’s first cargo hub in India, will be held on Wednesday in presence of CM Fadnavis. The new FedEx facility is designed to serve as a high-tech gateway for both domestic and international shipments.

Cargo Hub to Optimise Supply Chain, Connect to JNPA Port

A cargo hub is a centralised and strategic logistical node where goods are consolidated, sorted, and redistributed. These hubs act as central transit points that optimise supply chain efficiency by connecting multiple origins and destinations. With dedicated cargo hubs at NMIA, the freighters aim to benefit from the airport’s proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority.

With CSMIA planning significant airside infrastructure upgrades later this year, NMIA is being positioned to absorb the region's heavy cargo demand. NMIA plans to dedicate 29 hectares to cargo facilities, which will include 10 freighter stands and an automated terminal to fulfil its aim of handling 2.6 million metric ton cargo annually.

