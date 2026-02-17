Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Over Garbage Dumping, Nallah Overflow In Govandi

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Mumbai | X @MSHRC_Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), presided over by Justice Swapna S. Joshi, has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by social activist and advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh alleging systemic failure in preventing public health risks caused by illegal garbage dumping, nallah overflow and toxic water stagnation.

Residents Face Nallah Overflow Every Monsoon, Claims Complaint

Shaikh, who is President of the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, has alleged recurring environmental degradation in the area and claimed that the issue goes beyond routine desilting work. According to the complaint, residents face nallah overflow almost every monsoon, accompanied by foul stench, sewage exposure, vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, and respiratory infections.

The commission, in its recent order, recorded the submission of Parag Nikale, Executive Engineer of the Storm Water Drain Department. Nikale informed the commission that the latest photographs of the cleaned nallah would be tendered on April 9, along with an affidavit regarding the installation of a protective net as a preventive measure and details of the cleaning work undertaken.

Civic Body Blaming Residents, Failed in Statutory Duty: Activist

In his complaint, Shaikh contended that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has attempted to attribute the problem solely to residents. He argued that it is the statutory duty of the civic body to implement preventive safeguards such as fencing, netting, CCTV monitoring, penal action against offenders and awareness drives to curb illegal dumping. He alleged that no such effective measures have been implemented on the ground.

The complaint further stated that although the civic body cited monitoring mechanisms such as GPS tracking, weighbridge checks and the Storm Water Drain (SWD) Desilting App, the prevailing ground conditions contradict these procedural claims.

SHRC Proceedings Seen as Significant Institutional Review

The issue has drawn renewed public attention, as Mumbai’s drainage and desilting mechanisms have historically been subject to debate, audit observations and scrutiny over transparency and execution standards. Observers view the present proceedings before the SHRC as a significant institutional review that may influence future administrative practices and accountability norms in civic infrastructure management.

Residents and civic groups from the affected areas have called for permanent structural solutions, scientific waste management planning, transparent monitoring systems and strict action wherever lapses are established. The matter is now slated for further hearing before the commission on April 9.

