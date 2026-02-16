 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Jailed Bishnoi Gang Member Praveen Lonkar Masterminded Attack From Prison
Mumbai Crime Branch said investigations into the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence have revealed the alleged involvement of a jailed accused in arranging weapons and funds. Police have arrested 12 people so far, including the main shooter, and are likely to seek custody of the accused to probe how the operation was allegedly coordinated from prison.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
he Mumbai Crime Branch has achieved a major breakthrough in the firing incident outside the Juhu residence of noted Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has achieved a major breakthrough in the firing incident outside the Juhu residence of noted Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Investigations have revealed the alleged involvement of Praveen Lonkar, brother of Shubham Lonkar said to be the Maharashtra head of the Bishnoi gang in orchestrating the attack.

Accused Coordinated Logistics Through External Contacts from Jail

According to police sources, Praveen Lonkar (Shubham Lonkar's Brother), who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case, allegedly arranged weapons and financial support for the attack on Shetty from inside prison. Officials suspect that despite being incarcerated, Praveen coordinated the logistics required for the crime through external contacts.

So far, the Crime Branch has arrested 12 accused persons, including the main shooter, from Pune, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. As Praveen Lonkar is presently in judicial custody, the Crime Branch is expected to formally take his custody and place him under arrest in this case as part of further legal proceedings.

Bishnoi Gang Claimed Responsibility Via Email After January 31 Attack

The firing incident occurred on January 31 outside Shetty’s residence in Juhu. Following the attack, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility via email and issued threats to the filmmaker. A case of attempt to murder was registered at Juhu Police Station and the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch.

article-image

Police sources stated that the motorcycle, pistol and funds used in the crime were allegedly arranged at Praveen Lonkar’s behest. Investigators are now probing how he managed to coordinate the operation from jail, whom he was in contact with, and the communication channels used to pass instructions.

“Nearly 12 teams of the Crime Branch are working on the case. Once we secure custody of Praveen Lonkar, further links in the conspiracy and the future plans of the Bishnoi gang will become clearer,” a senior police officer said. The probe is ongoing.

