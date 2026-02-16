French President Emmanuel Macron Set To Arrive In Mumbai Tonight, Meet PM Modi Tomorrow During 3-Day India Visit; Check Full Itinerary

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit | Twitter/@narendramodi

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in Mumbai late tonight, February 16, beginning a three-day official visit to India that will place strong emphasis on innovation, technology cooperation and bilateral engagement, with Mumbai hosting the first and most eventful leg of the tour.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Macron will land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 11:50 pm. He will be accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron during the visit.

PM Modi To Meet Macron At Lok Bhawan In Mumbai

On Tuesday, February 17, President Macron will hold extensive engagements in Mumbai, starting with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhawan. The leaders are expected to review progress under the India–France Horizon 2047 Roadmap and discuss ways to deepen cooperation across defence, innovation, technology, climate action and the Indo-Pacific.

Following the talks, both leaders will exchange memoranda of understanding and address the media at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhawan. The agreements are expected to strengthen collaboration in innovation-driven sectors and strategic areas.

A major highlight of Macron’s Mumbai visit will be the India–France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where business leaders, startup founders, innovators and policymakers from both countries will come together to explore partnerships in emerging technologies, research and entrepreneurship.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration 2026 at the Gateway of India. The year-long initiative will be celebrated across both nations and aims to deepen ties in innovation, technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The MEA said Macron’s visit comes at a crucial time as India looks to diversify and strengthen strategic partnerships, including in advanced defence platforms and artificial intelligence. It also reflects sustained momentum in the India–France Strategic Partnership, with this being Macron’s fourth visit to India at Prime Minister Modi’s invitation.

After completing his Mumbai engagements, President Macron will travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where global leaders, policymakers and AI experts are expected to participate.

Complete Itinerary Of French President Emmanuel Macron In India (as per MEA):

Monday, 16 February 2026

11:50 pm – Arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 (Mumbai)

3:15 pm – Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhawan

4:30 pm – Exchange of MoUs and press statement at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhawan

5:20 pm – India–France Innovation Forum at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

7:15 pm – India–France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at Gateway of India

Wednesday, 18 February 2026

2:00 pm – Arrival in New Delhi

Visit to Bharat Mandapam for India AI Impact Summit 2026

Thursday, 19 February 2026

9:40 am – Opening ceremony, Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam

10:40 am – Visit to country pavilions

12:00 pm – Leaders’ plenary and working lunch

3:45 pm – Departure for Paris

